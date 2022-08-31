Secretary Of State Jesse White Tests Negative For COVID-19 - Returns To Work
August 31, 2022 11:28 AM
SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White tested negative for the COVID-19 virus and has returned to work at the James R. Thompson Center.
Last week, Secretary White tested positive for the virus. He experienced mild symptoms and worked from home while in quarantine. White is double vaccinated and twice boosted.
