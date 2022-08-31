Secretary Of State Jesse White Tests Negative For COVID-19 - Returns To Work Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White tested negative for the COVID-19 virus and has returned to work at the James R. Thompson Center. Article continues after sponsor message Last week, Secretary White tested positive for the virus. He experienced mild symptoms and worked from home while in quarantine. White is double vaccinated and twice boosted. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending