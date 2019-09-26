SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White hosted a Hispanic American Heritage Month celebration today at the James R. Thompson Center where he honored Miguel Cervantes, lead actor from Hamilton Chicago; Lourdes Duarte, WGN Evening News anchor; Andrea Sáenz, chief operating officer for The Chicago Community Trust; and Marcos Flores, executive chef for Latinicity.

“This year we are proud to honor these outstanding individuals who have served as humanitarians for our state,” White said. “All of our honorees have made a valuable impact by donating time, services and talents to make Illinois a better place to live.”

Miguel Cervantes received the Excellence in Performing Arts Award for his ability to entertain audiences with his amazing talent as well as to bring awareness to those suffering from epilepsy through his volunteer efforts. Lourdes Duarte, earned the Excellence in Broadcast Journalism Award for her work to inform and uncover important public issues through her reporting. Andrea Sáenz received the Community Leadership Award for her philanthropic efforts to improve communities through grants and philanthropy. Marcos Flores earned the Outstanding Leadership Award for his creative culinary style, leadership, and advocacy.

The event also included performances from Mariachi Tuxcuenca, Kathy Navigato, students from Chicago High School for the Arts and the color guard from Gurdon S. Hubbard High School.

Rob Elgas of ABC 7 Chicago and Siera Santos of Fox 32 News Chicago emceed the event.

