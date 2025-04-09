Secretary of State Giannoulias Honors Governor Jim Edgar’s Legacy Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is spearheading an effort to recognize the legacy and impact of former Governor and Secretary of State Jim Edgar by designating the Jim Edgar Reading Room at the Illinois State Library.



“It’s a privilege to honor the legacy of Governor Jim Edgar – an incredible statesman, advocate and friend – for his career of service to our state and its citizens,” Giannoulias said. “The Jim Edgar Reading Room celebrates the former Governor and Secretary of State’s vital contributions to the state’s library and literacy programs, which continue to have had an indelible impact throughout our state.”



Giannoulias drafted House Joint Resolution 0025, which formally names the Reading Room in Edgar’s honor. The bipartisan resolution passed the Illinois House Tuesday and now heads to the Senate for a vote.



Serving as State Librarian during his term as Secretary of State, Edgar oversaw the construction of the Illinois State Library building, which was dedicated in June 1990. The room honoring Edgar houses the Illinois Authors’ Collection, a fitting tribute as Edgar assisted in the selection of the 35 authors who were given the honor of having their names engraved on the edifice of the building.



Known to his staff as “The Reader,” Edgar tirelessly advocated for libraries and literacy programs throughout his career in public service. His achievements include initiating the Read Illinois program to showcase the state’s literary heritage, establishing ILLINET Online – a library circulation system and resource sharing catalogue, and developing an adult literacy program that became a national model.



Edgar was raised in Charleston and served in the Illinois House of Representatives from 1977 to 1979, as the 35th Illinois Secretary of State from 1981 to 1991 and as the 38th Governor of Illinois from 1991 to 1999.