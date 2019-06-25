ST. LOUIS - A secondary small crest is coming to the already inundated Riverbend area within the next 24 hours.

This crest is mostly due to heavy rains that fell in Central Missouri over the last week.

The swelling of the Missouri River causes a backwater effect in Alton due to its proximity to the confluence. While any increase is bad, Alton is predicted only to rise by two tenths of a foot - from 32.3 feet to 32.5 feet. Grafton is expected to stay at 29.1 for the next couple days before receding a bit. Hardin will also rise from 34.8 to 35.0 feet due to rains in Central Illinois.

Overall, these numbers are slight bumps as the waters continue to recede. The rest of this week appears clear, according to forecasts from The National Weather Service

(NWS) and flooding may entirely recede in Alton by July 7, in St. Louis by July 5, and in Grafton by July 10 if weather conditions stay on track.

Hardin will continue to fall slowly, as the Illinois River is flat and both slow to rise and fall.

Over the next week, rain chances are slim and scattered through Sunday under current models.

