ST. LOUIS — A second individual has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Colin Brown, a high school hockey player from the O'Fallon area, who was fatally shot while riding in a car with his father on Interstate 55 in St. Louis. Donovan Baucom Jr., 28, was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, with first-degree murder, shooting from a motor vehicle, and several other offenses related to the incident.

Baucom was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, by St. Louis Police, with assistance from the St. Louis County Police Department. He joins Garrett Jordan, who was charged earlier after investigators traced his phone's location data to the crime scene. Jordan is currently being held without bond and has pleaded not guilty, waiving his initial bond hearing.

According to court documents, investigators utilized witness testimony, security video, and cell phone location data to connect Jordan to a dark-colored Audi believed to be involved in the shooting. Authorities allege that Jordan was following another victim's vehicle southbound on I-55 at the time Brown was shot while traveling northbound with his father.

Both Baucom and Jordan are facing charges that include first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon — specifically shooting from a motor vehicle— and armed criminal action. The investigation is ongoing, and police have indicated that further charges may be forthcoming.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information related to the case to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

