EDWARDSVILLE - Graham Clevenger is a pretty precocious second grader.

For his positive attitude and hard work, Graham Clevenger is a Student of the Month for Goshen Elementary School and Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

Clevenger works hard in class and in the cafeteria. He volunteers to help Mr. Armand, the cafeteria monitor, keep the room clean. Recently, he notified Mr. Armand of a spill and helped by putting out a wet floor sign.

“I like helping him put up wet floor signs,” Clevenger said. “It helps keep people from slipping on wet floors.”

He noted that it’s important to keep the cafeteria clean so that the rest of the school stays orderly, too. This is partly why he enjoys helping Mr. Armand and working with his classmates and teachers to make sure the school looks its best.

“If the floors have food on them it will get on other people’s feet and make the rest of the school dirty,” he explained.

When he’s not busy helping out in the cafeteria or playing with his friends, Clevenger takes his schoolwork very seriously. He enjoys math most of all, and he has enjoyed learning about subtraction this year.

Though he has some time before he has to make any major decisions, he already has big plans for his future. He hopes to become an artist, and he plans to always stay kind, helpful and positive, qualities that he already exemplifies.

Congratulations to Graham for this recognition from Goshen Elementary School and ECUSD7!

