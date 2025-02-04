EDWARDSVILLE - Second grader Carter Hitch knows firsthand the importance of being kind.

For his helpfulness and positive attitude, Carter Hitch is a Student of the Month for Hamel Elementary School and Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

Hitch loves studying math and learning about new ways to solve problems. He thinks the coolest thing he has learned in school so far this year is how to be a better reader. He is proud of how his reading skills have improved from kindergarten and first grade.

He recently found out that Hamel’s security officer, Art Byrd, was planning to retire in December. Hitch convinced Byrd to stick around until the end of the school year, as Hitch will soon transition to another elementary school for third grade and he wanted to be with Byrd until then.

“He's really nice and funny,” Hitch said of Byrd. “He also lets me hold the door sometimes too. I want him to stay until the end of the school year because I know the teacher will miss him and all the kids really like Mr. Art.”

Hitch is a natural leader and often organizes games on the playground. He makes sure everyone is included and that people play fairly.

When he’s not at school, Hitch plays on a soccer team called The Sharks and enjoys participating in Nerf gun battles at home. He really likes his teacher, Mr. Sidarous, and wants to be a construction worker when he grows up.

Congratulations to Carter for this recognition from Hamel Elementary School and ECUSD7!

