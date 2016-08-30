ALTON – Regardless of what they have been through in their life, everyone deserves a second chance at success. Second chances do not come often for some in this interesting and chaotic life we all live, but for Paula Hinkson, she knows exactly how the past’s consequences can linger for years to come.

After an accident that left her best friend killed, Hinkson became a convicted felon. Left with few options and the stigma that comes with her conviction, she was given the opportunity to grow both in wisdom and in faith through her congregation at Lifehouse Community Church.

“The church system seemed to be the only one that wanted to invest in someone who hadn’t made the best choices in life,” she mentioned.

After deciding to leave the past’s mistakes behind her and move forward toward a positive future, Hinkson enrolled in Lewis and Clark Community College. Due to her past and her age, she was unable to receive grants and funding that are commonly available to traditional students.

“When I was a student trustee, I was aware that there was a gap in our community,” she said. “There was a gap in funding for students who were 30 years old, like myself, and wanted to enter school in an unpredictable fashion.”

Determined, Hinkson graduated with a degree in graphic design in 2016. After persevering through school, she decided to make her negative situation into a new, positive opportunity for students like herself by creating the idea for the Redemption Scholarship, a $5,000 award to students of all creeds and backgrounds who want a second chance themselves.

“When there’s a problem,” she said, “I want to fix it.”

Joining with Lifehouse Community Church Pastor Mike Adams, the duo presented their plea the Riverbend Ministerial Alliance for help. Tammy Iskarous, Executive Director of Riverbend Family Ministries, instantaneously showed her support by providing a donation of $750 to kick off the scholarship fund.

“She right then and there decided that, whatever it takes, they would be on board,” she said.

Area business J’s Market and Grill has jumped on board to help The Redemption Scholarship as well. Jason Harrison, owner of J’s Market and Grill, decided to tie 10 percent of their profits each Tuesday to benefit the scholarship fund.

“I firmly believe that we should support any business that believes in investing in second chances,” Hinkson said.

Director of Development for the Lewis and Clark Foundation Debby Edelman officially established the scholarship and students applying to Lewis and Clark Community College are able to apply for the scholarship online at www.lc.edu/scholarships. Those who qualified will be reviewed by the Redemption Scholarship Board.

The recipient of the yearly scholarship will receive $5,000 to be used toward their tuition and books. Any residual funds will be given to the student as a stipend to be used for other expenses related to their education such as transportation, childcare, etc.

“This scholarship is available for anyone who has in some way redeemed their life,” Hinkson said. “It’s not for everybody.”

Like the generous donations from the Riverbend Family Ministries and the ongoing support from J’s Market and Grill, there is a constant need for donations to keep the scholarship funded. For more information of how to donate, visit www.redemptionscholarship.info or e-mail contact@redemptionscholarship.info.

