JERSEYVILLE - The second annual PJ's From Heaven will be underway Sunday, October 1.

Hosted by Andrew and Chase Hayes the event was developed to raise awareness of childhood cancer, as well as to honor William Alan Hayes.

PJ's From Heaven will be accepting donations of new pajamas and books at the following drop off locations:

First Assembly of God - 500 Cross Avenue, Jerseyville

Nick's Pancake House - 891 S. State Street, Jerseyville

The Fireplace Store and More - 1665 S. State Street, Jerseyville

Roberts Ford - 4350 N. Alby, Alton

Ted's Motorcycle World - 4103 N. Humbert Road, Alton

Due to many of the children that benefit from the donations having deficient immune systems, only new items can be accepted.

New donation locations are being added and can be dropped off until Sunday, December 10.