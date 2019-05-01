JERSEYVILLE - The Annual Jerseyville Family Festival - Beats, BBQ and Brews is a way to start off the summer season with a bang on May 31 to June 1.

“This is the second year for the festival, first year under the new name (formerly the BBQ, Brews and Bluegrass Family Festival and Car Show),” Michael Ward, City of Jerseyville tourism coordinator, said. “This is a community celebration to highlight the family and start the summer off with a bang. This is a jam-packed weekend full of a variety of opportunities and celebrations geared toward our area families. The Jerseyville Family Festival/ Jerseyville Tourism have partnered with two other organizations, Jersey County Historical Society and the Relay for Life of Jersey and Greene Counties to fill a 48-hour period with as much as possible.”

Ward said bright and early on Friday over 25 teams of Pro Series BBQ competitors from across the St. Louis Metro area will arrive in Jerseyville to setup and stay for the competition on Saturday afternoon.

“The event grounds (Lion’s Club and Wittman Parks) open to the public at 5 p.m. on Friday,” he said. “Kids activities will be offered (wristbands for the Kids $5 for unlimited participation for Friday night fun – proceeds going to the American Cancer Society), music under the main tent, beer garden and numerous food vendors to satisfy any craving. We have exhibition booths available to organizations and businesses to highlight and grow their customer base. Friday evening also marks the Second Annual Kids BBQ Cookoff where local participants are encouraged to join some of our Pro Series Kids to show off some of their cooking skills. Open to ages 6-12 years of age, each Child is given the meat, a small charcoal grill, & utensils to use. Fee is $40 per child and the winner is awarded a medal and a $100 prize.”

Ward said Jerseyville Family Festival organizers are happy to have the Relay for Life of Jersey and Greene counties join the event the evening of May 31.

“The Relay for Life will take over the North end of the Park, using the network of sidewalks and grass pathways to remember anyone effected by cancer,” Ward said. “Opening ceremony is at 6 p.m. May 31, and Luminaria is at 8:30 p.m.

“We have taken great care to weave all aspects of each organization into one massive celebration,” Ward said.

The proximity of the Jersey County Historical Society’s grounds and Lion’s Club and Wittman Parks create beautiful rolling area for the attendees to take in the best of our community, he added.

“The Cheney Mansion, the main structure on the property of the Historical Society will be open to the public along with numerous other out buildings,” Ward said. “Some of the buildings will take on new life as they are transformed into locations for a variety of games and activities for the kids, tours of the property and special exhibits are in the works to celebrate the 180th anniversary of Jersey County and the 185th anniversary of the establishment of the City of Jerseyville. This Heritage Celebration runs on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and then again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Family Festival will host a commemoration ceremony at 3 p.m. under the main tent where we will talk about the history of the City, read a proclamation, and dedicate a time capsule that will be opened at the 250th celebration of the City of Jerseyville. Numerous organizations have been contacted to furnish items for the time capsule.”

On Saturday, the fun continues the grounds are open to the public at 10 a.m., food vendors ($75 registration fee), exhibition booths ($30 Registration Fee). Included will be a beer garden, two BBQ competitions, Pro and Backyard Series (see website for participant fees), and Tourism Car Show (registration 9-12 p.m., Judging 12-3, $20 per entry). Kids activities will continue at both the Parks (Wristbands $5) and the Historical Society (free). The evening closes for the kids with a free showing of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” at 8:30 p.m., sponsored by CNB Bank & Trust N.A.

“We also encourage all visitors to take the time to Explore Jerseyville. Lion’s Club Park is 1 block east of State Street and a five-minute walk from numerous Shops, Bars and Restaurants,” Ward said. “Jerseyville is a wonderful bedroom community who are proud of all we have to offer and all that is in store for the future.”

For more information on this Festival or any other Tourism Event please contact Michael Ward – City of Jerseyville Tourism, Phone 618-567-0739, email mward@jerseyville-il.us . Family Festival details and registrations are available on the website www.explore.jerseyville-il.us

