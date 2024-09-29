CARLINVILLE - Macoupin County Safe Families is kicking off Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October with their second annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, set for Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Carlinville Square.

Domestic Violence Advocate Juliet Wooldridge said the event’s purpose is for the community to “rally together as survivors and allies in sharing stories, victories, and comradery together.” Registration & check-in begins at 9 a.m., and the event is free to attend and participate in.

“Each year, we try to participate in National Domestic Violence Awareness month to show our community that we're still here and we're still helping,” Wooldridge said. “We want to bring people together for a day to walk a mile in their shoes - literally!”

The event will feature State’s Attorney Jordan J. Garrison, who will speak at 9 a.m. before the walk begins. To spotlight the personal experience of domestic violence survivors, Wooldridge said they’re welcoming another guest speaker to this year’s event who will share “her testimony of survival.”

The walk itself starts at 10 a.m. Participants in this year’s walk will also have the chance to win several giveaway prizes donated by local businesses, which will be handed out before, during, and after the walk. The organization will also have an informational booth at Carlinville Market Days, also on Oct. 5, 2024.

As Wooldridge pointed out, the theme of this year’s event encourages survivors and supporters to speak up about a mostly unspoken but common problem throughout the county.

“Domestic Violence is prevalent in Macoupin County. It's a secret that typically stays hidden and allows the abuser to continue their cycle,” she said. “We want victims and survivors to know that they have a place in our community where there is compassion. After all, our theme this year says it all: we will not be silenced about domestic violence!”

Since the year 2000, Macoupin County Safe Families has been providing residents experiencing domestic violence with free and confidential services, including counseling referrals, transportation, employment, education, basic needs and life skills support. The organization also accompanies survivors to court, helps create safety plans, and assists with Orders of Protection.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, Wooldridge said to call Macoupin County Safe Families at 888-259-6364 during business hours (Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) and an advocate will be able to assist you. A 24/7 domestic violence hotline is also available at 888-259-6364.

To learn more about Macoupin County Safe Families, visit their Facebook page or website at mcphd.net/health/safe-families.