CARLINVILLE - Macoupin County Safe Families will host its second annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk to share support for survivors of domestic violence.

On Oct. 5, 2024, community members are invited to Carlinville Market Days, where Macoupin County Safe Families will have a booth and resources available. The program and State’s Attorney Jordan J. Garrison will deliver remarks at 9 a.m., and the walk itself will start at 10 a.m. The event is completely free to participants.

“It's a time to come together and support the community in a healthy, positive way,” said Juliet Wooldridge, domestic violence advocate. “It’s really important because not only does it provide awareness of what we do, but it also shows that there is support within the community.”

Wooldridge explained that the program hosts an event every October to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This year’s walk is free to attend and aims to raise awareness and support. MCSF will also be raffling several items during the event.

Attendees can purchase an event t-shirt for $15 before or at the event, but no purchase is necessary to participate. Proceeds will go back to MCSF.

Wooldridge said that the program helps survivors of domestic violence get the support and resources they need. All of their services are free and confidential.

“We try to be there for after a violent event in their life and then continue that relationship and make sure that they keep taking the steps that they need to prevent patterns,” Wooldridge said. “[Our services are] not limited to counseling, referrals, transportation, employment, education, basic needs or life skills support, but we also support survivors and victims of domestic violence in filing for orders of protection and creating safety plans. It’s a very custom experience.”

The program is located within the Macoupin County Public Health Department in Carlinville. They are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and their hotline is available 24/7 at 888-259-6364. For more information about Macoupin County Safe Families, visit their official webpage.

Wooldridge noted that MCSF started in 2000, but has recently been revamped with additional services and resources. She is excited to see the turnout at the Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, and she hopes that the community will come together to promote awareness and support for domestic violence survivors.

“In the last year and a half or so, we’ve definitely added some programs by assisting with creating those safety plans and orders of protection and walking with our victims and survivors through court, helping them with those life skills,” Wooldridge added. “We’re definitely here. We’ve always been here, and we’re hoping to stay for much longer.”

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence, read this article on RiverBender.com. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. For immediate assistance, call 911. Additionally, the Macoupin County Safe Families hotline is available 24/7 at 888-259-6364.