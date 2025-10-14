GODFREY — Neighbors quickly helped evacuate residents from a home in the 1200 block of Seasons Drive in Godfrey after noticing smoke coming from the back of the house on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, prompting a large firefighting response.

The fire, which began in a home on Seasons Drive, spread to the attic, and sparked Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer to call a box alarm. The first alarm was followed by a second alarm due to the severity of the blaze. When firefighters arrived, all residents and neighbors had been safely evacuated.

Chief Cranmer said the home where the fire originated was "a total loss." He added that a propane tank or tanks may have exploded after the initial fire, which extended the fire’s reach. A neighboring home sustained significant damage to its siding and one side of the structure. Ameren Illinois restored electricity to that residence by installing a new meter, and those residents are expected to remain in their home.

Cranmer said once a fire reaches an attic with a wide amount of space, the blaze becomes very difficult to battle because it is easy to spread.

Firefighters from Alton, Fosterburg, Brighton, Jerseyville, and QEM joined the Godfrey Fire Protection District at the scene.

Chief Cranmer expressed gratitude for the support, saying, "We all have a great working relationship with one another, and it is very appreciated."

He also emphasized relief that all residents were safely evacuated, calling the outcome fortunate despite the “tragic fire.”

Pierce Lane was closed for a period of time while the firefighters battled the blaze, but has since reopened, Chief Cranmer said.