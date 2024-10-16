EDWARDSVILLE - Single-game, group tickets & mini packs are now available for the 2024-25 SIUE basketball seasons.

SEASON TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE

There is still time to lock in your seat for every Cougars basketball game in First Community Arena. There are still great seats available located in the lower bowl and courtside seating. Visit the link below to lock in your season tickets today!

Purchase Season Tickets

SIUE BASKETBALL MINI PACKS

Fans can build their own four-game or six-game mini plan, with the flexibility to pick any games on the 2024-25 schedule. The six-pack mini plan can be purchased for $76.50, while the four-game mini plan will be sold for $54. Once you have completed the form below, a representative from SIUE Ticketing Office will reach out to lock in your mini pack!

SIUE Basketball Mini Packs

INDIVIDUAL GAME

Single-game tickets are available for all men's and women's home games at First Community Arena. Purchase online to avoid the line on game days!

Purchase Individual Game Tickets

GROUP TICKETS

You can host your group event at an SIUE basketball game for all games at First Community Arena. Groups will have a great view of the game this season in section 113 located behind the East basket. Reach out to the SIUE Ticketing Office at SIUETickets@siue.edu if you are interested in bringing a group to a game.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pricing:

Women's Basketball: Adult $6, Youth $4

Men's Basketball/Double Headers: Adult $9, Youth $6

DATES YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS

Dates you won't want to miss in First Community Arena this winter!

November 29: SIUE MBB vs. North Florida – ZOOperstars Halftime Performance - Buy Tickets

January 2: SIUE vs. Western Illinois University – OVC Home Openers – Buy Tickets

January 4: SIUE vs. Lindenwood – Bobblehead Giveaway – Buy Tickets

January 11: SIUE vs. Tennessee Tech – Alumni Weekend & Tyler Amazing Balancing Act Halftime Performance - Buy Tickets

January 25: SIUE vs. Morehead State – Eddie's Birthday and Mascot Day – Buy Tickets

February 15: SIUE vs. Tennessee St. - Simon Sez Halftime Performance - Buy Tickets

For more information about purchasing tickets, contact Associate AD/Revenue Generation Jake Sutter by emailing SIUETickets@siue.edu.