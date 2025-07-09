RANDOLPH COUNTY — Curtis Scott Sheeler, 65, was found deceased near his home in Randolph County on Tuesday morning, July 8, 2025, following a multi-agency search prompted by his family’s missing person report.

Sheeler had been reported missing on Sunday, July 5, 2025, when family members requested a welfare check at his residence. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office initiated a search that evening, which included checking Sheeler’s home, surrounding areas, and the homes of friends.

Article continues after sponsor message

Despite initial efforts, Sheeler was not located until the next day. On July 8, the sheriff’s office coordinated a larger search involving multiple agencies, including the Sparta Fire Department, Franklin County Office of Emergency Management Special Operations (OEMC) K-9 team, Baldwin Fire, Red Bud Fire, Ellis Grove Fire, Prairie Du Rocher Fire, and Med Star Ambulance Service.

Sheeler’s body was discovered in an area adjacent to his property during the coordinated search on Tuesday morning. The Randolph County Coroner’s Office and the sheriff’s office are currently investigating the cause of death.

In a statement, officials expressed their gratitude to the first responders who assisted in the search and extended condolences to Sheeler’s family.

More like this: