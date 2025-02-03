Search For Missing Roxana Teen Ends With Positive Outcome Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ROXANA — Andrew Kopp, a teenager from Roxana, was reported missing after he was last seen leaving Roxana High School at 2:58 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. The Roxana Police Department announced on Monday morning, Feb. 3, 2025, that Kopp has been located and is safe. Article continues after sponsor message The police department expressed gratitude to the community for their assistance in the search for the missing juvenile. Further details regarding the circumstances of Kopp's disappearance and subsequent recovery have not been disclosed. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending