GRAFTON - Grafton has put out a request for volunteers today to conduct a search for missing Heather Bardsley, 42, of Grafton.

Bardsley was last seen between 10:30 to 11 p.m. on Saturday night, Dec. 26, in Grafton. She was in the area of North Cedar Street in Grafton when she was last viewed.

Article continues after sponsor message

Those who wish to assist in the search should meet starting at 2 p.m. behind the BP Station in Grafton, her boss and friend, Donnie O’Dell said this morning. Bardsley works for O’Dell at King Louie’s Drive-In in Wood River.

More like this: