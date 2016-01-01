Heather BardsleyGRAFTON - Grafton has put out a request for volunteers today to conduct a search for missing Heather Bardsley, 42, of Grafton.

Bardsley was last seen between 10:30 to 11 p.m. on Saturday night, Dec. 26, in Grafton. She was in the area of North Cedar Street in Grafton when she was last viewed.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Those who wish to assist in the search should meet starting at 2 p.m. behind the BP Station in Grafton, her boss and friend, Donnie O’Dell said this morning. Bardsley works for O’Dell at King Louie’s Drive-In in Wood River.

More like this:

3 days ago - Anthony Russo and Paula Jameson Reflect on Grafton Country Music Festival

3 days ago - "Grafton is Blessed": Community Leaders Express Excitement for Grafton Country Music Fest

2 days ago - Grafton Welcomes New Officer Daniel Meredith to Police Force, Swears In Interim Chief

Nov 12, 2024 - 13-Year-Old Creates Diorama for National Memorial of Military Ascent

3 days ago - 9 Years Later, Grafton Oyster Bar Business Still Booming

 