ALTON - After nearly two decades on the Alton Board of Education, board member Mike Harris has moved to Edwardsville.

That move means Harris can no longer serve on the Alton Board of Education, because he moved from the township from which he was elected. This leaves a vacancy on the board, which needs to be filled. Current Alton Board of Education President Ed Gray said the person to fill that vacancy must be a registered voter within a township inside the district that is not Godfrey.

"We're a township district," Gray said. "We cannot have more than three board members from a single township, which means the new board member cannot come from Godfrey Township."

The board is currently accepting applications from the community to fill the vacancy. Gray said the process is very similar to applying for a job.

"We want people to write a letter detailing why they would want to be on the board, and give us a resume," Gray said.

Applications may be delivered to the district office, located at 1854 East Broadway. Gray said the district would prefer an applicant emerge from the Alton Township to fill Harris's newly vacated seat. However, Gray said if no candidates from Alton Township could be found, an applicant may come from Foster Township or even Wood River Township.

"A lot of people hear Wood River Township and get confused," he said. "What a lot of people don't know is some areas of upper Alton near the old high school are actually a part of Wood River Township. They were annexed a long, long time ago by the City of Alton."

All applications are due by no later than 4 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2016. They may be mailed to Alton School District #11, attention Vivian Monckton, Secretary, 1854 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002.

