EDWARDSVILLE - For the last four months, 11 students from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) have designed, built and installed outdoor sculptures throughout the campus.

These sculptures are part of the annual Sculpture on Campus event at the university, which has taken place over the course of the last 17 years. It was originally introduced in 2000 by Kenn Keher. It has since been expanded by current head of the sculpture department at SIUE, Thad Duhigg. The program is sponsored by the Crawford Taylor Foundation, Sculptors at Wagner and the university itself.

This year, pieces will be judged by Cleveland, Ohio-based artist David Deming, who began the event on Wednesday, Oct. 4 with a lecture. According to a release from the sculpture department at SIUE, Deming holds a Master's of Fine Arts Degree from Cranbrook Academy of Art and has exhibited his sculptures in more than 100 competitive and invitational exhibitions both nationally and internationally. Most of Deming's work ranges from garden-size to large outdoor abstractions in metal.

After working with the students, Deming will judge the works at an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday evening following a 4 p.m. Sculpture Walk. Student winners will be given prizes, with a first place purse of $1,000.

Participating artist Sarah Walters said the event is a great learning experience.

"There are so many people that help with the program," Walters said via Facebook Messenger. "There's been a lot of great support from both the administration and the student body. Certainly, a lot of people have their own opinions on art and whether or not they like a certain work, but the program is such a great learning experience for student artists in creating a large-scale public piece, which greatly expands technical skills and helps to further develop as an artist."

Other student artists participating in the event are: Chelsea Belcher, Sarah Bohn, Benjamin Carey, Jessee Crane, Brad Eilering, Dara Garcia, Samantha Hunerlach, Jessica Hunt, Alex Jacobs and Joseph Ovalle.

"Having a place on the walk means being a part of a competition that is judged by a different visiting artist each year, giving a public talk on your work and ideas, a piece on a public campus for one year and growing professionally, conceptually and technically as an artist," Walters said.

Before submitting a piece to the walk, artists must be a students of SIUE and submit a proposal on the piece - including sketches - to explain their concepts as well as possible locations on campus. Proposals are either accepted or denied. Accepted proposals receive a $750 stipend for the piece.

