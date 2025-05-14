STAUNTON – Congratulations to the SCTE Gateway Chapter (Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers), for winning three major national awards at the recent SCTE Chapter Leadership Conference that was hosted in St. Louis, Missouri. The chapter’s purpose is to provide local networking, professional development and certification opportunities to current and prospective members across 70 locations worldwide.

They were named the SCTE Chapter of the Year for the third year in a row out of 67 other chapters across the globe! This is a powerful acknowledgement of the passion, leadership, and excellence coming straight from this chapter. The Gateway Chapter also received the “Membership Award” along with the “Striving for Excellence Award”.

Madison Communications, a fully integrated service provider of High-Speed Internet, HDTV, and Voice Service located in Staunton, IL are especially proud of two of their long-time employees that are a part of the SCTE Gateway Chapter. Scott Eckhardt, Madison’s Network Operations Supervisor, currently serves as the Gateway Chapter’s Board Secretary to help create new opportunities for growth and development within the chapter. Dennis Russell, Madison’s Manager of Technical Operations, currently serves as the Gateway Chapter’s, Technical Expert and is Liaison to the Chapter President. Dennis helps bring his expertise to the table at the highest level of regional operations.

This just isn’t about the awards, Russell and Eckhardt’s leadership within the chapter directly benefits the team of technicians they lead at Madison Communications by utilizing their extensive knowledge gained in the chapter to provide next level training to their team members.

Madison Communications would like to extend their sincerest congratulations to their two valuable employees and the entire Gateway Chapter on their recent achievements! Russell and Eckhardt look forward to their future growth in the SCTE Gateway Chapter.

Madison Communications is a fully integrated service provider of high-speed Internet access, digital phone, HD entertainment programing, and other IP solutions to residential and business customers in Southwestern Illinois. For questions regarding this pledge, or Madison’s services, please dial 1-800 422-4848 Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or visit gomadison.com.

