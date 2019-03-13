GODFREY – Swarovski Waterschool USA: Mississippi River is celebrating World Water Day with an interactive event and screening of the new documentary, “WATERSCHOOL,” which brings to life the importance of empowering youth around the globe to become water ambassadors.

The World Water Day event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Friday, March 22, at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141.

Swarovski Waterschool students will host educational booths about water. Attendees are invited to engage with the students and enjoy free pizza.

“Our student ambassadors are ready to share important information about one of our most precious resources – water,” Waterschool Educator Corrine O’Brien said. “Hopefully, these efforts will empower others to become good stewards of their local watersheds.”

The “WATERSCHOOL” film screening will take place March 22 at 6 p.m. and feature free appetizers. All are welcome.

Article continues after sponsor message

“WATERSCHOOL” is a documentary about six young women who attend Swarovski Waterschool in six different countries along six major rivers: USA (Mississippi), Brazil (Amazon), Austria (Danube), Uganda (Nile), India (Ganges), China (Yangtze). The film addresses different issues around water through the experiences of each young woman.

“I believe ‘WATERSCHOOL’ focuses on a common resource that links us all together,” O’Brien said. “The story of six inspiring young women, united by a vision of hope, can serve as a lesson for us all.”

The film was produced by graduate students at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Theater, Film and Television.

“We are proud to be able to showcase the work of the Swarovski Waterschool over the past 18 years in India, China, Uganda, South and North America, as well as Austria, in this documentary, created by graduate students from the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television,” said Nadja Swarovski, a member of Swarovski Executive Board. “We hope that this beautiful work will provide insight into crucial topics relating to water, and inspiration to the audience to understand that each individual can play a big part in safeguarding the well-being of this planet.”

For those who cannot attend the screening, “WATERSCHOOL” is now streaming on Netflix. Visit www.ngrrec.org/swarovski_waterschool to learn more.

Both events are free and open to the public. Those with questions can contact O'Brien at coobrien@lc.edu.

More like this: