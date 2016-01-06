Alton, Ill. – The National Great Rivers Museum invites cub scouts to experience bald eagles like never before on Saturday, January 23rd from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.! Get your pack together to witness live Bald Eagles in action. Scouts will explore the behavior and habits of these famous creatures by meeting with a live Eagle from the World Bird Sanctuary. They will explore the biology of the American Bald Eagle by dissecting pellets. Then, they will view wild Eagles from atop Melvin Price Locks and Dam and discover the adaptations that help them survive in the wild. After exploring their winter world, scouts will warm up around campfires with hot cocoa.

Reserve your spots today by calling (618) 462-6979 or online by visiting www.mtrf.org. The cost for this event is $5/scout and $5/sibling. Siblings are welcome but should be included in the reservation to ensure their participation in the activities.

This program is made possible by the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the need for preserving the great rivers of the world. The National Great Rivers Museum is located off River Heritage Parkway (IL Hwy 143) at #2 Lock & Dam Way, East Alton, IL 62024, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has free admission and tours of the locks and dam. For information on other events, visit www.mtrf.org or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreatRivers.

