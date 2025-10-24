EDWARDSVILLE - On Thursday, October 23, 2025, the Edwardsville High School Tigers and the O’Fallon Township High School (OTHS) girls swim teams competed in a dual meet at Edwardsville High School, showcasing strong performances across multiple events.

The Tigers dominated the meet, accumulating 130 points to lead the team rankings, while OTHS trailed behind. The competition opened with the Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay, where Edwardsville’s A team, composed of Scout Jackson, Georgia Samet, Vivian Lu, and Grace Oertle, posted a winning time of 1:52.30. The Tigers’ B team secured second place with a time of 2:04.97, while OTHS’s A team finished third at 2:17.16.

Individual performances highlighted the meet. Alyssa Albertyn, 17, of OTHS claimed first in the Girls 200 Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:52.85. Edwardsville’s Laine Curry, 15, won the Girls 100 Yard Butterfly, clocking 59.60 seconds, and teammate Reilly Curry, 16, took first in the Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley with a time of 2:18.00.

Scout Jackson, 17, led Edwardsville in sprint events, winning the Girls 50 Yard Freestyle in 24.73 seconds and the Girls 100 Yard Backstroke in 59.02 seconds. Grace Oertle, 18, also contributed with a victory in the Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke, finishing in 1:08.51.

In diving, Edwardsville’s Natalie Kaiser, 15, secured first place with a score of 234.85 points, followed by teammates Anna Feco and Cecelia Blind.

The Tigers further demonstrated their depth in relay events, winning the Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:40.04 and the Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay in 3:47.24. OTHS teams placed second and third in several relays but were unable to overcome Edwardsville’s overall advantage.

Morgan Mitton, 15, led Edwardsville in distance swimming, winning the Girls 500 Yard Freestyle with a time of 5:25.16.

