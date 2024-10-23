EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville High School Tigers girls swim team secured a decisive victory over O'Fallon Township High School, winning 125-57 on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The Tigers showcased their strength across multiple events, with standout performances from several swimmers. In the 200-yard individual medley, Georgia Samet and Reilly Curry each clocked in at 2:12.75, tying for first place. Karis Chen led the team in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.81 seconds, closely followed by teammate Greta Deist at 25.83 seconds.

Edwardsville’s relay teams also excelled. The A team for the 200-yard freestyle relay finished first with a time of 1:41.14, featuring Chen, Samet, Curry, and Grace Oertle. The Tigers continued their success in the 400-yard freestyle relay, where they recorded a winning time of 3:44.88. Oertle, Reilly Curry, Jackson and Laine Curry were members of that team.

In individual events, Scout Jackson took first place in both the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard butterfly, finishing in 58.19 seconds and 58.82 seconds, respectively.

Morgan Mitton dominated the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:24.93.

The diving competition saw McLaren Seaton of Edwardsville take the top score of 203.40 points, further contributing to the team’s overall success.

The Tigers continue to demonstrate their prowess in the pool as the season progresses.

