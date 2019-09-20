CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, ROXANA 0: Parker Scottberg and Nic Young both had a brace (two goals) as the Eagles stopped a two-game skid in winning on the road at Roxana.

Brayden Zyung had the other goal for CM, while Zach Tincher had three saves in recording the clean sheet.

The Eagles are now 6-5-0, while the Shells fall to 4-6-0.