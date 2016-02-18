CPR Kits For Area Schools, Adult Financial Education Program Garner Recognition



Scott Credit Union has garnered awards in two categories of the Illinois Credit Union League’s annual state-wide awards competition.

The local credit union won the top prize in a category focused on social responsibility and garnered the second place award for adult financial education.

Scott Credit Union won the first place award in the greater than $1 billion asset categories for its partnership with the American Heart Association (AHA) to provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training in area schools.

“The American Heart Association designed the CPR training program for schools that include scientifically advanced CPR kits,” said SCU Community Relations Supervisor Jennifer Hess. “The CPR kits are portable, durable and designed to train 10-20 students at a time. Each kit includes an educational DVD and hands-on practice with mannequins, teaching students how to save a life.”

“According to the AHA, every hour in the U.S. approximately 38 people will have a cardiac arrest event outside of the hospital,” Hess added. “Nine out of ten people will not survive. However, if lifesaving CPR is performed, a victim’s chance of surviving can double or even triple.”

Scott Credit Union signed on with the AHA to fully fund 15 CPR kits for 12 schools in the Illinois counties of Madison, Monroe and St. Clair. The local credit union funded the initiative, which started in January of 2015, at a cost of $35,000 over 3 years, Hess noted.

“An Illinois bill passed in May of 2014 mandates that students receive CPR education before they graduate high school,” Hess said. “With funding becoming increasingly scarce for Illinois schools, this was an excellent opportunity for Scott Credit Union to step in to help fulfill the mission of a community partner while also benefitting local students and schools.”

Scott Credit Union also received a second place award for its partnership that provided financial education to adults with disabilities at The Legacy Collaboration in Edwardsville.

“We were proud to partner with The Legacy Collaboration to put on a financial education workshop called The Money Series,” Hess said. “The Legacy Collaboration is a local not-for-profit that helps individuals with disabilities work and live in their chosen communities. They approached us to help them engage their clients ages 16 to 33 while teaching skills that encourage independence in personal finance.”

As part of The Money Series, Scott Credit Union hosted a CU 4 Reality budgeting fair.

“The participants visited booths where they could make purchasing decisions about expenses such as housing, vehicles and luxuries,” Hess noted. “Scott Credit Union and TLC volunteers helped each attendee balance their budget, giving advice to cut costs or add income through a part-time job if necessary. Additionally, Scott Credit Union provided a seminar on Identity Theft for attendees.”

“We are very proud of the work we have done to give back to the community and schools, as well as what we have done to provide financial education,” Hess added. “It is nice to be recognized with the awards, but the real happiness comes with knowing that we are able to help people. These awards really showcase our dedication to helping people.”

Representatives from Scott Credit Union will be recognized at the keynote and awards program during the Credit Union League’s Annual Convention this spring in Schaumburg, Ill.

Scott Credit Union has made giving back to its communities a major priority. The local credit union contributed more than $370,000 and its employees volunteered more than 2,400 hours to a variety of local civic efforts throughout the region in 2015.

“We realize that without our members and the communities in which we serve, we would not exist as a financial alternative,” Hess said. “That is why it is so important for us to give back and support the communities in which we have locations.”

The credit union has increased its community involvement in the past few years while also increasing its efforts to educate consumers of the value of doing their financial business with a not-for-profit credit union.

“Conducting financial business with a credit union saves the consumer real money,” Hess added. “Many credit unions, like Scott Credit Union, offer similar products and services to what the conventional financial institutions have, but we do so with our members’ best interest in mind. Plus, we really care about the community and we are committed to supporting local efforts through contributions and volunteerism.”

Scott Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that is member owned. The credit union recently gave about $1.3 million back to members through a bonus dividend and loan interest rebate.

Scott Credit Union is open to anyone who lives or works in a 17 county area, including Madison, St. Clair, Monroe, Randolph, Perry, Franklin, Jefferson, Washington, Clinton, Marion, Bond, Macoupin, Montgomery, Fayette, Effingham, Williamson, and Jackson counties. Anyone who lives or works in St. Louis County, Missouri also can open accounts at SCU. Additionally, anyone active or retired military also can have accounts with Scott Credit Union.

