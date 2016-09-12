Outpatient Registration Center Will Be In Local Credit Union’s Name

EDWARDSVILLE – Scott Credit Union recently pledged $250,000 over the next five years to support the new St. Elizabeth’s Hospital being built on Green Mount Road near Interstate 64 in O’Fallon.

Construction of the new $300 million, 144-bed facility is under way and is expected to be completed in 2017.

The modern facility, featuring state-of-the-art medical technology, will include an attached medical office building offering a full range of outpatient services.

Scott Credit Union President & CEO Frank Padak met with St. Elizabeth’s Hospital representatives recently to present a check and express Scott Credit Union’s support of the new hospital.

“As an active member of the community, we realize the importance of quality hospitals and are proud to play a role in helping make a new facility a reality,” Padak said “Scott Credit Union has enjoyed great success in the communities we serve and understand we have a responsibility to give back and support our communities whenever possible. This is another great opportunity for us to give back to the residents of St. Clair County.”

The new hospital will incorporate the latest advances in design, function and patient care. The facility will include private rooms, an improved technology infrastructure, electronic health records in each patient room, a nurse call system with smartphone technology, telemetry monitoring systems and provide the ability for the medical staff to monitor patients from throughout the facility.

The facility will also feature high resolution video feeds to assist with imaging, surgery procedures and telemedicine services.

The new St. Elizabeth’s Hospital will offer comprehensive in-patient and out-patient services to meet the health care needs of the region. In-patient services will include general medicine, cardiology, general surgery, emergency pediatrics, a comprehensive acute rehabilitation unit, a mother-child center, wound care, hospitalists and intensivists, and more to serve patients. In addition, the hospital and connected medical office building will offer outpatient services such as lab testing, medical imaging and physical therapy, plus many family and specialty physician offices.

“The hospital will be designed to emphasize healing and wellness with a focus on outpatient treatment and therapy, allowing patients to avoid unwanted overnight stays and assist healing at home,” said St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President & CEO Peggy Sebastian. “The construction of our new hospital positions us to meet the healthcare needs of not only today, but tomorrow. The 114 acres of surrounding land offers room for expansion, ensuring we can evolve to meet the needs of the region for decades.”

The new St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and medical office building is one of Hospital Sisters Health System’s most ambitious projects.

“The project is designed to meet the challenges of the evolving health care environment and to preserve St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s ability to continue the mission of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis for the next 100 years,” Sebastian said.

The new hospital’s Outpatient Registration Center will feature a plaque that recognizes Scott Credit Union for its financial support for the facility.

“Supporting our communities is very important to us,” Padak added. “We realize that this new hospital will serve residents of the area for many years to come. We believe in doing the right thing for people when it comes to their banking and in their community. This is another way that Scott Credit Union is helping people.”

Scott Credit Union has made giving back to its communities a major priority. The local credit union contributed about $370,000 and its employees volunteered over 2,400 hours to a variety of local civic efforts throughout the region in 2015.

The credit union has contributed approximately $1.75 million and its employees have volunteered nearly 15,000 hours to a variety of local civic efforts and financial education throughout the region in the past seven years.

Scott Credit Union currently has 15 area locations: Scott Air Force Base, East Belleville, Fairview Heights, Collinsville, O’Fallon, Edwardsville, Cahokia, Waterloo, Highland, Caseyville, West Belleville, Millstadt, Mascoutah, Troy and East Alton.

