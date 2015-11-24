



Scott Credit Union has signed on to be the exclusive sponsor of the annual Battling Bulldogs Thanksgiving boys’ basketball tournament.

Representatives from SCU presented a check recently for $3,000 to Waterloo High School Athletic Director Dan Classen.

Scott Credit Union is the exclusive sponsor of the tournament for the next three years. The event will alternate each year between Highland High School and Waterloo High School.

This year’s tournament will be held Nov. 23-28 at Waterloo High School.

The games will be held at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. on the Monday and Tuesday. The Friday session will feature day games at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The tournament will wrap up on Saturday with games at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. The winner of the round-robin tournament will be determined by team record, head-to-head play, points allowed and free throw percentage.

“We’re excited about being the exclusive sponsor of this tournament,” said Scott Credit Union Community Relations Representative Cassidy Beck. “It will be a great event and since we have locations in both Highland and Waterloo, the sponsorship was a good fit for us. We believe in supporting schools and the community and this gives us another chance to do that.”

In addition to the Highland and Waterloo boys’ varsity teams, the Thanksgiving tournament will feature teams from Carbondale, Althoff, O’Fallon and Edwardsville.

“The tournament will feature some really good teams,” Beck added. “We are pleased to have Scott Credit Union support another premier basketball tournament at local high schools in our area.”

Scott Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that is member owned. The credit union gave about $1.8 million back to members through a bonus dividend and loan interest rebate last year.

Scott Credit Union has made giving back to its communities a major priority. The local credit union contributed about $330,000, and its employees volunteered over 2,700 hours to a variety of area civic efforts throughout the region in 2014.

Scott Credit Union is open to anyone who lives or works in a 17 county area, including Madison, St. Clair, Monroe, Randolph, Perry, Franklin, Jefferson, Washington, Clinton, Marion, Bond, Macoupin, Montgomery, Fayette, Effingham, Williamson, and Jackson counties. Anyone who lives or works in St. Louis County, Missouri also can open accounts at SCU. Additionally, anyone active or retired military also can have accounts with Scott Credit Union.

Scott Credit Union currently has 15 area locations: Scott Air Force Base, East Belleville, Fairview Heights, Collinsville, O’Fallon, Edwardsville, Waterloo, Highland, Caseyville, West Belleville, Millstadt, Mascoutah, Troy, Wood River and its Home Office in Edwardsville.

For details on opening accounts at Scott Credit Union, visit www.scu.org, call 1-800-888-4728, or stop by any of the credit union’s branches.

