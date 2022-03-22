EDWARDSVILLE and ST. LOUIS, MO – For the second year in a row, local schools are receiving a helping hand through a grant program from the Scott Credit Union Community Foundation. Totaling more than $30,000, the “With You” education grants were awarded to 12 area schools to support needs ranging from iPads for young students to hydration stations for refilling water bottles at a middle school.

“Our goal is to support initiatives that positively impact the young people of our community,” said Frank Padak, Scott Credit Union President and CEO. “We know that it’s not an easy time to be an educator, so we’re hoping our funding can ease those burdens and bring a smile to the faces of both teachers and students. We want them to know that we are ‘With You.’”

A volunteer committee reviewed the dozens of applications received, and all submissions remained anonymous until after the winners were selected. Winners were chosen based on need, the percentage of student enrollment impacted by the project, and the direct benefit the projects will offer to students. Following are the 12 winning schools and the items they received:

Belle Valley School (Belleville, IL) - basic needs closet for students to access personal supply items with dignity

Bristol Elementary (Webster Groves, MO) - reading instruction library for students in kindergarten and first grade who are learning to read

Cross Keys Middle School (Florissant, MO) - hydration station for students to refill water bottles as traditional water fountains are inoperable due to Covid protocols

Duchesne Elementary School (Florissant, MO) – “Underwear for Underclassmen” program which supplies undergarments for young students who had an accident at school

LaVerna Evans Elementary (O'Fallon, IL) - iPads for kindergarten thru 2nd grade students

Lebanon High School (Lebanon, IL) - refurnishing the school library after a sewer problem caused a flood

Mascoutah Elementary (Mascoutah, IL) - safe storage for special needs classrooms

Millstadt Consolidated School (Millstadt, IL) - social-emotional curriculum for students

Article continues after sponsor message

O’Fallon Township High School (O’Fallon, IL) - CPR instruction mannequins for PE classes

Signal Hill (Belleville, IL) – Builder carts to enhance STEM learning

Trenton Elementary School (Trenton, IL) - Alternative seating options for classrooms and STEM materials

Twin Echo Elementary School (Collinsville, IL) - teacher voice amplifiers to prevent vocal chord injuries

A short video featuring comments from teachers and administrators who received the grants can be found here: https://community.scu.org/with-you-program/

The Scott Credit Union Community Foundation was founded in 2018 to expand the reach of SCU’s community involvement. Funds are primarily raised via an annual golf fundraiser and a donation program connected with certain SCU checking accounts—a program that is conducted at no cost to the credit union’s members.

“Our members are able to contribute just by going about their daily business,” Padak said. “Each debit transaction tied to SCU’s Blues or EPIC Checking account results in a donation to the Foundation.”

One hundred percent of the proceeds raised by the Foundation are donated back into the local community in support of local education and community initiatives. Through the With You program, the Foundation can connect with educators who are committed to making a positive change in the lives of our local youth.

Scott Credit Union Community Foundation is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization. For more information regarding the Foundation and its With You grant program, visit community.scu.org/. Applications for next year’s grants are expected to be available in October.

Scott Credit Union is a full-service financial cooperative. When someone opens an account at the credit union, they become a member and an owner. Because of its structure, Scott Credit Union has given back over $15 million to members through a bonus dividend and loan interest rebate over the past 14 years.

Scott Credit Union currently has 23 area locations: Affton, MO; Ballpark Village in St. Louis, MO; Belleville, IL (two branches); Chicago, IL (three branches); Collinsville, IL; Columbia, IL; Crestwood, MO; Edwardsville, IL (two branches); Fairview Heights, IL; Ferguson, MO; Highland, IL; Ladue, MO; Lebanon, IL; Mascoutah, IL; O’Fallon, IL; Troy, IL; Scott Air Force Base in Illinois; Waterloo, IL; and Wood River, IL. For more information, visit www.scu.org.

More like this: