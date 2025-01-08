EDWARDSVILLE – Scott Credit Union (SCU) is proud to announce the promotion of Jeff Roderick to Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective January 1, 2025. Roderick, who most recently served as Vice President of Information Technology, brings more than 28 years of experience in information technology, including 25 years in leadership, to this critical role.

During his tenure at SCU, Jeff Roderick successfully led initiatives that have significantly enhanced the credit union’s technological capabilities. His leadership in the data warehouse rollout, digital banking enhancements, and the development of SCU’s Artificial Intelligence strategy has strengthened the credit union’s commitment to delivering innovative, member-focused solutions.

“Jeff’s forward-thinking approach and dedication to excellence make him an outstanding choice for CIO,” said Frank Padak, President and CEO of Scott Credit Union. “He has consistently demonstrated his ability to translate technology into meaningful benefits for our members, ensuring SCU remains a leader in the industry.”

As CIO, Roderick will focus on advancing SCU’s technology strategy to elevate member experiences and maintain operational excellence. One of his key priorities will be implementing their long-term data center strategy to support the future growth of the credit union.

“Jeff exemplifies growth and service excellence which are both core values of SCU,” remarked Scott Seidl, Executive Vice President, who shares Padak’s enthusiasm for Roderick’s promotion. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to enhance our digital capabilities and provide exceptional value to our members. We are excited to see him drive SCU’s technology vision forward.”

As Roderick transitions into his new role, SCU remains committed to delivering innovative, member-centered solutions and enhancing its technology offerings. The credit union expresses its sincere gratitude to Carla Lambrecht for her outstanding leadership and contributions as CIO and wishes her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.

Scott Credit Union looks forward to the continued growth and technological advancements under Jeff Roderick’s leadership, as the organization continues to prioritize its members’ evolving needs.

Scott Credit Union is a full-service financial cooperative. When someone opens an account at the credit union, they become a member and an owner. Because of its structure, Scott Credit Union has given back millions of dollars to members through a bonus dividend and loan interest rebate over the years.

Scott Credit Union currently has 24 locations; 22 locations in metro St. Louis including: Affton, MO; Ballpark Village in St. Louis, MO; Belleville, IL (two branches); Breese, IL; Collinsville, IL; Columbia, IL; Crestwood, MO; Edwardsville, IL (two branches); Fairview Heights, IL; Ferguson, MO; Highland, IL; Ladue, MO; Lebanon, IL; Mascoutah, IL; O’Fallon, IL; Trenton, IL; Troy, IL; Scott Air Force Base in Illinois; Waterloo, IL; and Wood River, IL; and two branches in the Chicago area in Evergreen Park, IL; and at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.

For details on opening accounts at Scott Credit Union, visit www.scu.org.

