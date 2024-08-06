BELLEVILLE - Tech. Sgt. Matthew Bihlajama, a Space Force member stationed at the 618th Air Operations Center, finds time in his busy schedule to participate in the Air Force Cycling Team. Alongside retired Lt. Col. Vincent Zabala and TSgt. Jeremiah Abellanosa from the HQ Cyberspace Capabilities Center equipment control office, Bihlajama recently trained for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

The Air Force Cycling Team’s commitment to this 430-mile journey across Iowa showcases their dedication not only to fitness, but also to teamwork and community support.

“Our weekly group rides are crucial for building camaraderie, but the real preparation happens individually,” explained Zabala. “Each member has to train on their own to develop the endurance and strength needed for this grueling eight-day event.”

Bihlajama emphasized that the Air Force Cycling Team’s participation in RAGBRAI extends beyond the physical challenge. “We’re there to be the guardians of the road,” he said. “If a rider falls, we help them get back up, fix flats, and ensure they can continue safely. We provide support until professional mechanics or medical personnel are needed.”

Air Force Cycling Team members Tech. Sgt. Matthew Bihlajama (left), retired Lt. Col. Vincent Zabala (middle) and Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Abellanosa stand with their bikes ahead of the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa at Scott Air Force Base, July 13, 2024. The Air Force Cycling Team participates in RAGBRAI, a 430-mile route, to support cyclists along the route and ensure safe bicycling.

While cycling might appear to be an individual sport, the Air Force Cycling Team places a significant focus on teamwork and mutual support.

“Having a teammate with you can make all the difference,” Abellanosa noted. “Whether it’s a medical emergency or a mechanical issue, being able to rely on each other is invaluable.”

The dedication of these service members to both their training and their role as supportive teammates highlights the spirit of RAGBRAI—community, endurance, and the joy of cycling.