SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE – Scott AFB is cancelling its June 14 Open House, due to mission prioritization and fiscal considerations. "A lot of work has gone into preparing for this event, and we were looking forward to hosting everyone," said Col. John Poole, 375th Air Mobility Wing and Installation Commander. "As always, the tremendous support from our community partners as we prepared to welcome the public to our flightline was second-to-none. While we share in the disappointment, we look forward to hosting a full airshow and open house in 2027 in celebration of Scott AFB's 110th Anniversary."