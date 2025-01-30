Scott AFB Open House & STEM EXPO Is Set For Early Summer
SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE - Team Scott is excited for its annual Open House and STEM EXPO From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 14, 2025.
This event is free and open to the public, no base access required. There will be static aircraft displays, STEM Exhibits and a Career Field Village.
Anticipated Static Aircraft Displays
B-25 GA-8
PT-17 C-172
PT-19 C-182
PT-26 HE-1
P-51 C130J
DH-115 TMB Avenger
C-21
Please visit https://www.scott.af.mil/Open-House-STEM-Expo-2025/ for the latest updates on displays and exhibits.
If you have any questions, please email 2nd Lieutenant Faith Powers 375amw.pa.org@us.af.mil.
