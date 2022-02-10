Scott and PaulaOur Love Story:

The Couple: Scott and Paula Steiner from Bethalto

Date Met/Started Dating: January 1, 1990

Briefly Describe First Date: We met thru her brother and started dating around Christmas of 1990.

Date Married: May 30, 1992

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love to watch series on Netflix. We also have a side hustle called Killer Kups & Twisted Tumblers. We enjoy working together, for the most part, LoL. We LOVE spending time with our 2 grandchildren, Myra and Kaizen.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Happy Wife, Happy Life!

