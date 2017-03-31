Hundreds attend the 2017 Senior Healthcare Carnival

ALTON - On Wednesday, March 22, more than 300 people took charge of their health at the Senior Healthcare Carnival in Alton. OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center was proud to be one of more than 50 exhibitors at the carnival, sponsored by the Older Adults Health Council and Senior Services Plus.

OSF Saint Anthony’s staff was able to provide information about services that are designed with seniors in mind.

Participants in the health fair learned more about home health care options, hospice and palliative care, independent living, and mental wellness.

The Senior Healthcare Carnival was free to the public. If you would like to learn more about the resources provided by OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, please call the OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Resource Center at (618) 465-2264.

