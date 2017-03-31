Hundreds attend the 2017 Senior Healthcare Carnival

ALTON - On Wednesday, March 22, more than 300 people took charge of their health at the Senior Healthcare Carnival in Alton. OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center was proud to be one of more than 50 exhibitors at the carnival, sponsored by the Older Adults Health Council and Senior Services Plus.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

OSF Saint Anthony’s staff was able to provide information about services that are designed with seniors in mind.

Participants in the health fair learned more about home health care options, hospice and palliative care, independent living, and mental wellness.

The Senior Healthcare Carnival was free to the public. If you would like to learn more about the resources provided by OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, please call the OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Resource Center at (618) 465-2264.

More like this:

OSF Saint Anthony's Celebrates A Century Of Caring and Compassion In 2025
5 days ago
Heart Center At OSF Saint Anthony's Conducts Its First CardioMEMS Implant For Heart Failure Patient
Feb 26, 2025
The Heart Center at OSF Saint Anthony’s Conducts Another "First” With Successful Leadless Pacemaker Implant
Feb 27, 2025
OSF Saint Anthony’s recognized as “Sustainability Champion” for Exceptional Efforts in Environmental Stewardship
Feb 20, 2025
Gambling Disorder Screening And Awareness Session To Be Focus Of Upcoming ‘Lunch & Learn’ Program
Feb 22, 2025

 