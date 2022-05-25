Scooter’s Coffee Taking Shape in Jerseyville
JERSEYVILLE - A new Scooter’s Coffee location is coming to Jerseyville at 600 S. State St., the site of the former Pizza Hut building. A spokesperson with Scooter’s Coffee said its expected completion date is sometime this July.
Approximately 15 job opportunities will be available once this Scooter’s location opens. Those interested can apply at scooterscoffee.com/careers by searching for the Jerseyville location once those job positions are posted.
Each Scooter’s location stands at 630 square feet and operates as drive-thru-only; the company’s business model is built on providing the fastest possible drive-thru service. The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise is, “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks … Amazingly Fast!”
The Scooter’s Coffee menu features a wide array of coffee, espresso and cold brew beverages - including the brand’s signature “Caramelicious” drink - as well as fruit smoothies, Red Bull infusions, pastries and breakfast options.
The Scooter’s Coffee franchise is expanding rapidly, approaching 500 stores in 24 states nationwide - including a location in Bethalto also scheduled to open this July.
