MARYVILLE - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 2119 South Center Street, Maryville, Illinois. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, August 18, where customers can buy one drink to get one free when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

With the app, customers earn three “Smiles” for every dollar spent to collect toward free drinks for their loyalty. To scoot through faster, customers can also link a credit card to the app and select “Pay/Earn Smiles” from the home screen. Then, if they choose to tip, customers can select a custom amount or percentage prior to scanning their app.

To scoot through even faster, Mobile Order Ahead is also available. Ordering ahead allows customers to order their favorite drinks and food, pay ahead, and pick up quickly at the drive-thru window. The Scooter’s Coffee app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play.

Article continues after sponsor message

The drive-thru location is owned and operated by Eryn Wissler. “As a former resident of Maryville, and teacher in the school district for many years, I am excited to serve the Maryville community in a different way,” said Wissler. “I plan to use Scooter's core values of integrity, love, humility, and compassion to provide amazing coffee, food, and other beverages to the community. I think most people would agree that Maryville needed some more convenient food and drink options, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to provide it.”

Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving world-class coffee for 25 years and has nearly 650 locations in 29 states across the nation. With commitments to build new stores in 30 states, the company plans to open many additional locations in 2023. Its signature drink is the CarameliciousÒ, and the menu features an array of specialty espresso beverages, energy Infusions, hot and cold brewed coffee, fruit smoothies, baked-from-scratch pastries, and savory breakfast options.

Connect with Scooter’s Coffee via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and share your favorite moments by tagging @scooterscoffee using the hashtag #BeAmazing.

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, ownascooters.com or call 877-494-7004.

More like this: