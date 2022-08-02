JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville location of Scooter’s Coffee at 600 S. State St. has officially opened for business. Scott Gaffner, who co-owns this location with his wife Jamie, said the reception from the community has been wonderful so far.

The location opened at 11 a.m. on Monday - a delayed start due to final inspections - but the location’s full hours are 5:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. from Monday-Friday and 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“Everything so far has been well-received,” Gaffner said. “We’re just ecstatic the way Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, Madison County - we have so many people from so many different areas that have come and just been so excited to see us here, and that’s made us even more excited to be here, back to our home area.”

Gaffner and his wife lived in Jerseyville from 1990-1995 while Gaffner worked for the Illinois State Police, after which they moved to Greeneville. He said he’s since retired from the Illinois State Police after a career of 29 years, but came back out of retirement to work in a fast-paced environment “with a great company and great franchise.”

He said Scooter’s stands out from some of the other coffee options that are available locally.

“There are a couple of other coffee shops within the area, but nothing quite like Scooter’s,” Gaffner said. “We are a total drive-thru; the premise of Scooter’s … it’s about speed, it’s about quality and it’s about bringing a smile to other people’s faces whenever they come through.”

Gaffner said he and Jamie have even been out in the drive-thru line greeting people, “seeing old friends that we haven’t seen in a long time, and making new ones.”

“The community has just welcomed us with open arms,” Gaffner said. “They’ve been so supportive, so excited and it’s really solidified our desire to be here that this is the right decision for the right location.”

Scooter’s has a wide-ranging menu that expands far beyond coffee into sandwiches and breakfast sandwiches, cinnamon rolls, muffins, cookies, cake pops, and more. The company’s signature drink is the “Carmelicious,” and a new product called “Cold Brew Nitro,” which Gaffner said packs a “pretty powerful punch” of caffeine, great for those with work early in the morning.

Gaffner added that they employ over 24 people from this region - Jersey, Calhoun, Greene, and Madison counties - and that they hope for continued support from the community. For more information, call the Jerseyville Scooter’s Coffee location at 618-639-2326.

