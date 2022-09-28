Scooter’s Coffee® Courage Cookies Return to Support The Pink Agenda in Funding Lifesaving Breast Cancer Research.

ST. LOUIS - Breast cancer is now the most common cancer worldwide, with an expected 2.3 million new cases each year. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Courage Cookies return to Scooter’s Coffee with proceeds supporting The Pink Agenda in the fight against breast cancer.

The Pink Agenda, a nonprofit that partners with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, funds breast cancer research projects and advocacy efforts. Through this November 1st, Scooter’s Coffee customers will have the opportunity to support this lifesaving research by adding a donation to their order or purchasing a Courage Cookie – 20% of Courage Cookie sales will be donated to The Pink Agenda.

The color pink is symbolic of breast cancer awareness and is used to honor breast cancer thrivers and remember those who have lost their lives to the disease. A customer-favorite, the Scooter’s Coffee Courage Cookie is a sugar cookie with cream cheese frosting and pink sprinkles created specifically to raise funds to support critical research and awareness.

“Through our ongoing partnership with Scooter’s Coffee and the generosity of its customers, employees and franchise owners, The Pink Agenda can continue funding groundbreaking research and care needed to save lives with the goal of one day making breast cancer history,” said Serra Eken, Managing Director for The Pink Agenda. “We remain committed to raising awareness of this disease, especially among young professionals. It’s important to engage today’s generation to find tomorrow’s cure.”

Last year, more than 243,000 Courage Cookies were sold at Scooter’s Coffee with over $143,000 donated to The Pink Agenda. This year, Scooter’s Coffee customers also can add a donation to their order without purchasing a cookie.

“We admire those who have displayed tremendous courage in the fight against breast cancer, and we extend gratitude to our amazing customers and Scooter’s Coffee family who are supporting The Pink Agenda’s efforts to end this disease,” said Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee, LLC.

The Pink Agenda is currently funding four research projects through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. These projects aim to: improve survivorship and treatment approaches; eliminate disparities in access to care in ethnically diverse communities; investigate risk factors to inform preventative strategies; and test methods to stop metastasis of breast cancer to other parts of the body.

About Scooter’s Coffee®

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. In more than two decades of business, Scooter’s Coffee’s success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company’s four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees, is: “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®” It represents the company’s business origins and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

Scooter’s Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide, approaching 600 stores in 27 states. The U.S. coffee market is an estimated $48 billion a year recession-resistant industry, and Scooter’s Coffee is striving to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise system in the nation.

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, or ownascooters.com, or call 877-494-7004.

About The Pink Agenda

The Pink Agenda is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization committed to raising money for breast cancer research and care, as well as awareness of the disease among young professionals. Born of the belief that engaging today’s generation can go a long way toward finding tomorrow’s cure, The Pink Agenda finds, funds, and partners with people and programs that are improving the lives of those suffering from breast cancer and conducting the groundbreaking research necessary to improve their odds. To-date we have raised more than $7 million for breast cancer research and care.

The Pink Agenda shares a strategic partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), its long-time beneficiary, to fund research, and also partners with Giuliana Rancic’s FAB-U-WISH initiative to grant wishes aimed to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment feel special.

