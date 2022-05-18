BETHALTO - A new Scooter’s Coffee location is coming to Bethalto. Peter Gariepy, who co-owns the Bethalto location with his wife Karishma, said he hopes for construction to be complete in mid-July.

The Bethalto Scooter’s location will be built on the former site of the Amoco gas station - its address will be 102 W Bethalto Drive once construction is completed later this summer.

“This location was actually identified Scooter’s Corporate as a high-growth and very promising location. My wife and I, we live across the river … we had been working with Scooter’s and absolutely loved the concept and we wanted to work with them in the St. Louis area,” Gariepy said. “Scooter’s said, ‘Hey, there’s this location in Bethalto that we think will be absolutely perfect. It’s at a high-traffic intersection … and we think that you should check it out.’”

At only 630 square feet, Gariepy said customers won’t be allowed inside the building, as Scooter’s is a drive-thru-only coffee shop for efficiency purposes.

The first time Gariepy visited a Scooter’s Coffee, he said there were 11 cars in front of him in the drive-thru line; three minutes later, he was driving away with his coffee in hand. Gariepy said that their focus on speed and efficiency will help Scooter’s stand out from some of the other coffee options in the area.

“The biggest focus of Scooter’s is obviously not only on quality, but really on speed,” Gariepy said. “It’s a very simple model … the whole concept is truly focused on making sure the staff is focused on whoever that one customer is at the time, and getting their order processed as correctly and quickly as possible.”

Gariepy said the hiring process for this Scooter’s location has officially begun - those interested can apply for the Store Manager position by visiting scooterscoffee.com/careers and searching for the Bethalto location.

“We’re ecstatic. Mayor [Gary] Bost was kind enough to reach out and I really appreciated it, and all of our experience with Bethalto has really been great,” Gariepy said. “We’re very excited to be in the area and really looking forward to it.”

