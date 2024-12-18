GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College's Science of Happiness class collaborated with College for Life (CFL) students this fall to write gratitude letters to loved ones and teachers, encouraging meaningful connections.

As part of the project, a gratitude portrait wall is on display in Trimpe, featuring photos of CFL students alongside the words of things they are thankful for.

“This gratitude project not only helped foster positive emotions but also encouraged students to spread kindness and appreciation to everyone they interact with,” L&C Communications Professor Christina Chapman said.

The Science of Happiness students worked with CFL participants, many of whom have disabilities, to help them write gratitude letters. Through these conversations, the two groups shared stories, laughter and reflections, forming bonds based on mutual respect and shared experiences.

The project also helped students rethink their ideas about people who are different from them. One student shared how their time with CFL partner Justin showed them the power of small acts of kindness, like a hug, in building emotional connections.

“This experience opened my eyes to how small gestures can have a big impact,” one student said. “I’ve learned that people have so much to offer, no matter their abilities. Gratitude brings us all closer together.”

The collaboration highlighted the importance of empathy and inclusion, reminding everyone that we all have unique stories to share. Because of this experience, students better understand the value of showing gratitude in big and small ways.

By working with CFL students, the Science of Happiness students gained a deeper appreciation for inclusive programs like College for Life, which offers young adults with disabilities a supportive space to grow academically and personally.

View photos of the Gratitude Letter Project at https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBRRpC. To learn more about College for Life, visit https://www.lc.edu/academic-programs/college-for-life.html.

