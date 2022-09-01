ALTON - Monica and Mike Schwegel were both “excited” after they learned of Alton City Council approval for video gaming in their store.

The Conservatory in Alton was also given the council approval to establish video gaming in its business.

Monica said their store has had some business slow down with the road/sewer work in the area. She added that some media attention resulted in positive results for a period, but it has somewhat slowed down.

The Schwegel's co-owner hopes the new video gaming will draw in more customers. She also encouraged customers not to forget them because overall the year has not been one of their best from a financial standpoint.

Shown are a few photos of the work underway at Schwegel’s to establish video gaming. The next step will be to get state approval. She said once the work for the new area is finished, the state approval should come.

“We don’t know how long the whole process will take, but we hope to have it running by the end of the year,” she said.

Monica explained the new video gaming area will be sectioned and blocked off from the rest of the store for customer privacy.

She also said the family wants to maintain the full grocery store and hopes the new move adds revenue.

Alton Mayor David Goins said Schwegel's has been "a pillar of the community" for years and he hopes the move to add the new part to the business helps them.

