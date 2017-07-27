EDWARDSVILLE - The time for Schwarz Street to be milled and resurfaced is set to begin Friday, July 28, through Wednesday, Aug. 2, in Edwardsville. Traffic will be limited to one lane throughout the work.

The side roads of Pine Street, Olive Street, Coventry Place, Benton Street, Crane Street, Johnson Street and Monroe Street will have temporary closures as the work progresses, said Edwardsville City Engineer Ryan Zwijack.

South Kansas Street and Grandview Drive will have flaggers periodically as work progresses, he said. Through traffic is encouraged to seek an alternate route.

Zwijack said the city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Contact Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

