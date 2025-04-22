JERSEYVILLE - This Easter season, our students truly embodied the spirit of giving through our annual Shining Knight Program and Ronald McDonald Easter Project. In keeping with the Knights' pledge — “Be a Knight, Do it Right, We are Christlike, We are Respectful, We Care!” — our students went above and beyond in their efforts to serve others.

Barbie McCormick, a first-grade teacher, said through generous cash donations of over $450 and an abundance of needed supplies — including coffee, paper plates, toiletries, and coloring books — "our school community was able to provide meaningful support to families staying at Ronald McDonald Houses. These gifts offered comfort and care when families needed it most."

"In recognition of our students’ incredible efforts and Christlike service, the Catholic Booster Club (CBC) rewarded each student with a movie ticket to see Moana 2," she said. "We extend our heartfelt thanks to the CBC and Stadium Theater for making this joyful reward possible.

"A special thank you also goes out to the families who donated items and helped bring our mission to life. Your generosity and support help us teach our students what it means to live with compassion, integrity, and love.

"Together, we continue to shine as true Knights, making a difference one act of kindness at a time."

