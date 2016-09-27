SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is encouraging schools throughout the state to participate in the 20th Annual International Walk to School Day on Oct. 5. Launched in 2000, International Walk to School Day is an opportunity for schools to promote walking to and from school, while also encouraging children to improve their own health in ways that benefit the environment.

Last year, 129 schools in Illinois hosted events. Among the more notable were a “Golden Shoe Award” at an Aurora school for a class with the most walkers and a West Chicago school inviting the mayor to join students in a walk they organized.

Schools planning to participate in the event are urged to spend time instructing students on pedestrian safety. For more information and to register your event, visit www.walkbiketoschool.org.

Throughout the year, IDOT promotes walking and biking to school through the Safe Routes to School program. The department supports the program through initiatives such as new sidewalk construction, speed monitoring systems, public education and outreach programs

