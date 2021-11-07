EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy’s (SOP) Jennifer Rosselli, PharmD, clinical associate professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice, was sworn in as president of the Illinois Pharmacists Association (IPhA) at the IPhA and Missouri Pharmacy Association (MPA) joint annual conference on Saturday, Oct. 23 in St. Louis.

Rosselli will focus on increasing and diversifying IPhA membership and supporting the immediate needs of the pharmacy profession, striving to engage pharmacists, technicians and student pharmacists across the state in IPhA’s efforts to advocate on behalf of the profession.

In addition to her SOP faculty position, Rosselli provides clinical pharmacy services for Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, a Federally Qualified Health Center network, at the Belleville Family and West Belleville Health Centers where her focus is outpatient diabetes disease state management and cardiovascular risk reduction.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the essential value of pharmacists in our communities and within the healthcare system,” said IPhA Executive Director Garth Reynolds, BSPharm, RPh, MBA. “Dr. Rosselli’s experienced leadership as a practitioner, faculty member and nationally-recognized expert in diabetes management will provide the strength to pull pharmacists together and enact positive change for pharmacy in Illinois.

“It is a tremendous honor to be entrusted to lead IPhA as the 141st president, the 8th female president since 1880,” Rosselli said. “I take the responsibility of being a voice for Illinois pharmacy seriously and will work on behalf of my pharmacist colleagues, technicians and student pharmacists who, since day one of the pandemic, have not only continued providing medications and services to patients in the community, but also have taken on COVID-19 testing, vaccine delivery and the administration of therapeutics.”

In addition to Rosselli’s appointment, SOP’s Miranda Wilhelm, PharmD, clinical professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice, was sworn in for her third term as IPhA vice president. Prior to being named vice president, Wilhelm served on various IPhA committees, including conference and education, editorial, finance, by-laws, membership and public relations.

“IPhA is honored that Dr. Wilhelm will be continuing to serve on the IPhA Board as our vice president,” said Reynolds. “We are also welcoming Garrett Clary as the SOP student representative to our board of directors. IPhA has a long service of student pharmacist directors that continue to have a positive and continuing impact on the pharmacy profession in their practitioner years. IPhA looks forward to Garrett’s participation and insight that will ensure student pharmacists’ voices are heard.”

Clary’s role requires staying up-to-date with Illinois pharmacy legislation, attending board meetings, and relaying information to the SOP.

“It is my hope that during my tenure as the student liaison, legislation becomes delegated by the IPhA Board of Directors to combat pharmacy benefit managers for the benefit of our pharmacy community,” said Clary, second-year SOP student of Edwardsville. “This will be one of the key pieces of information I look forward to divulging with the SIUE community.”

Similarly, Jimmy Havens, second-year SOP student, was named as the MPA student liaison and will attend monthly board meetings as well as legislative meetings in Jefferson City throughout the coming year.

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. The School of Pharmacy is dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists through a curriculum that is nationally recognized as a model for offering students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. Areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core, pediatric practice, chronic pain research and practice, and diabetes research and practice.

Photo: SIUE School of Pharmacy’s Jennifer Rosselli, PharmD, clinical associate professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice.

