ALTON - Approximately 150 local kids came to the SIU School of Dental Medicine for free comprehensive dental care as part of the annual “Give Kids a Smile Day.”

On Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, local families could enjoy games, balloon animals, temporary tattoos and educational activities as they waited for their dental appointments. Third- and fourth-year School of Dental Medicine (SDM) students and residents performed the dental exams under faculty supervision.

“It’s a great outreach opportunity for us, and it really helps connect our student population, but also the SDM community at large, with the local community,” said Dr. Katie Kosten, Director of Community Dentistry. “We know a lot of our patients in the community have a hard time accessing dental care, so this is an opportunity for them to maybe get something addressed that they haven’t been able to, at no cost.”

Kosten explained that the students first addressed any pain that patients might be experiencing. They offered cleanings, x-rays, extractions, crowns, fillings and more.

“Whatever we can accomplish for them, we’re trying to get that done,” she said.

The SIU We Care Clinic was also on-site to offer free physicals. First- and second-year SDM students helped escort the kids to their appointments.

Students also played games and interacted with kids in the gym. Logan Mayfield, a first-year student, noted that the activities aimed to help the kids relax before their appointments or have fun after their appointments.

“It definitely feels good to give back in any sort of way that we can,” Mayfield said. “The school loves this event. Everyone gets super excited to have this event and just help out.”

Kosten noted that the “Give Kids a Smile” day is a great chance for students to get involved in the community, practice what they’ve learned, and provide a service for local kids.

“Our students consistently say they take more away just by being able to help and having that relationship with their patients and getting them out of pain, or just making them smile and maybe not scared of the dentist,” Kosten added. “It’s a really great opportunity for everybody.”

SIU SDM begins taking appointments in September for the annual “Give Kids a Smile Day.” You can call the dental clinic at 618-474-7000 for more information about becoming a patient.