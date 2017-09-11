EAST ST. LOUIS - The East St. Louis School District 189 GEAR UP program supports the Class of 2019 and 2020 to ensure they are prepared to enter and succeed in post-secondary education. GEAR UP 189 services 650 students and has been supporting these cohorts since 6thand 7th grade, respectively.

September 18 – GEAR UP 189 announced their participation in National GEAR UP Week 2017. This week commemorates the continuing success of Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), a college access program providing students and families the support and resources they need for college success. Since its national inception in 1999, GEAR UP has improved educational outcomes for millions of low-income, minority and disadvantaged students across the United States, including over a thousand students served by GEAR UP 189 in East St. Louis, Illinois.

Monday, September 18th - The GEAR UP week kick off rally will be held at East St Louis Senior High School from 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. (4901 State Street East St. Louis, Il). There will be a proclamation for GEAR UP week from Governor Bruce Rauner read as well as testimonials from students, parents and live entertainment.

Tuesday, September 19th - GEAR UP 189 will host a College Family Night at East St. Louis Senior High School from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00p.m. During this event, families will be able to test their college admissions knowledge through trivia, take family photos, and profess their future plans for postsecondary education.

Thursday, September 21st - College mascots from local colleges are invited to welcome our students as they arrive on campus in a collaboration with East St. Louis Senior High School marching band. The mascots will go into the homerooms and play trivia (based on their school) with the students.

Friday, September 22nd – GEAR UP 189 has a great amount of support. The closing and awards ceremony will acknowledge and celebrate the biggest supporters. This will be a small ceremony in the Amethyst Memorial Garden at East St. Louis Senior High School. The ceremony will begin promptly at 7:00 a.m.- 8:30 a.m. The mayor of East St. Louis as well as the state representatives and senators have been invited.

GEAR UP 189’s Program Director Dr. Teresa Williams said “National GEAR UP Week is a time to share with the community what we have accomplished in the past 3 three years of programming. GEAR UP students need the support of the community (as mentors, cheerleaders, and benefactors) to accomplish the goals they have set for themselves, and we hope that by using this week to raise awareness about the impact that GEAR UP is having on the community, we will also garner more support for that work to continue to motivate our students to #dreambigdreams.”

To learn more about the national GEAR UP program, please contact the National Council for Community and Education Partnerships at (202)530-1135 or www.edpartnerships.org.

