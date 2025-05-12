School Bus Carrying 22 Children In 3-Vehicle Collision On I-64 Eastbound Near East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS — Illinois State Police Troop 8 responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus on I-64 eastbound near 25th Street in East St. Louis at approximately 12:24 p.m. Monday, May 12, 2025.
ISP said the bus, carrying 22 elementary school children, was involved in the collision at milepost 4.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Multiple ambulances were dispatched to evaluate the occupants of the bus.
According to preliminary ISP reports, no serious injuries have been reported.
Authorities have since moved the crash scene off the interstate.
ISP said the investigation remains ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.