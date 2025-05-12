Listen to the story

EAST ST. LOUIS — Illinois State Police Troop 8 responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus on I-64 eastbound near 25th Street in East St. Louis at approximately 12:24 p.m. Monday, May 12, 2025.

ISP said the bus, carrying 22 elementary school children, was involved in the collision at milepost 4.

Multiple ambulances were dispatched to evaluate the occupants of the bus.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to preliminary ISP reports, no serious injuries have been reported.

Authorities have since moved the crash scene off the interstate.

ISP said the investigation remains ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.