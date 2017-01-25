School Board recognizes several with Good Employee Recognition honor
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Board of Education and administration recognized employees for their outstanding efforts at the Jan. 23, 2017, meeting with Good Employee Recognition Awards.
Each employee was nominated by an administrator because of their outstanding effort, willingness, and dedication to students and the entire District 7 community. Employees are given this special recognition as an acknowledgment for their contributions in making District 7 the district of choice
The Edwardsville School District 7 employees that were honored Jan. 23, 2017, meeting were:
Edwardsville High School
Sarah Willig
Sarah Scherer
Christine Ashley
Jon Parkin
Greg Kessler
Ashley Walsh
Ashley Valenzuela
Liberty Middle School
Rachel Harris
Sheila Page
Susan Spillers
Mark Tschudy
Lincoln Middle School
Hope Blythe
Lisa Bohnenstiehl
Emily Gnaedinger
Adrienne Malone
Angie Claypool
Cassens Elementary
Bre Leach
Matt Aken
Denell Anderson
Columbus Elementary
Janice Barton
Fran Floeter
Suzanne Bogner
Woodland Elementary
Kelli Steward
Patty Odom
Jenny Mulvihill
Worden Elementary
Kayla Hendricks
Nelson Elementary
Connie Phelps
Heather Copple
Jeri Cullen
Glen Carbon Elementary
Katie Griffin
Kerri Culkin
Catherine Kent
Goshen Elementary
Jill Schulte
Theresa Riddle
Jacki McCarty
Hamel Elementary
Melissa Keller
Jess Pinion
Kelly Ackerman
LeClaire Elementary
Lisa Allen
Ann Pratte
Jamie Goodman
Midway Elementary
Rachel Gierich
Bobbi Blackwell
Stacy Bras
