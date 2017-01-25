EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Board of Education and administration recognized employees for their outstanding efforts at the Jan. 23, 2017, meeting with Good Employee Recognition Awards.

Each employee was nominated by an administrator because of their outstanding effort, willingness, and dedication to students and the entire District 7 community. Employees are given this special recognition as an acknowledgment for their contributions in making District 7 the district of choice

The Edwardsville School District 7 employees that were honored Jan. 23, 2017, meeting were:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Edwardsville High School
Sarah Willig
Sarah Scherer
Christine Ashley
Jon Parkin
Greg Kessler
Ashley Walsh
Ashley Valenzuela

Liberty Middle School
Rachel Harris
Sheila Page
Susan Spillers
Mark Tschudy

Lincoln Middle School
Hope Blythe
Lisa Bohnenstiehl
Emily Gnaedinger
Adrienne Malone
Angie Claypool

Cassens Elementary
Bre Leach
Matt Aken
Denell Anderson

Columbus Elementary
Janice Barton
Fran Floeter
Suzanne Bogner

Article continues after sponsor message

Woodland Elementary
Kelli Steward
Patty Odom
Jenny Mulvihill

Worden Elementary
Kayla Hendricks
Nelson Elementary
Connie Phelps
Heather Copple
Jeri Cullen

Glen Carbon Elementary
Katie Griffin
Kerri Culkin
Catherine Kent

Goshen Elementary
Jill Schulte
Theresa Riddle
Jacki McCarty

Hamel Elementary
Melissa Keller
Jess Pinion
Kelly Ackerman

LeClaire Elementary
Lisa Allen
Ann Pratte
Jamie Goodman

Midway Elementary
Rachel Gierich
Bobbi Blackwell
Stacy Bras

More like this:

District #7 Board of Education Approves Staffing Adjustments, Including Non-Renewal of 16 Probationary Teachers
Mar 25, 2025
Edwardsville School Board Votes to Dismiss 16 Employees
Mar 25, 2025
Edwardsville District 7 Race Results Released
5 days ago
Edwardsville School Board Candidates Share Views at Forum
Mar 13, 2025
Gov. Pritzker and CMS Act to Support Federal Workers
Mar 5, 2025

 