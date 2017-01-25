EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Board of Education and administration recognized employees for their outstanding efforts at the Jan. 23, 2017, meeting with Good Employee Recognition Awards.

Each employee was nominated by an administrator because of their outstanding effort, willingness, and dedication to students and the entire District 7 community. Employees are given this special recognition as an acknowledgment for their contributions in making District 7 the district of choice



The Edwardsville School District 7 employees that were honored Jan. 23, 2017, meeting were:

Edwardsville High School

Sarah Willig

Sarah Scherer

Christine Ashley

Jon Parkin

Greg Kessler

Ashley Walsh

Ashley Valenzuela

Liberty Middle School

Rachel Harris

Sheila Page

Susan Spillers

Mark Tschudy

Lincoln Middle School

Hope Blythe

Lisa Bohnenstiehl

Emily Gnaedinger

Adrienne Malone

Angie Claypool

Cassens Elementary

Bre Leach

Matt Aken

Denell Anderson

Columbus Elementary

Janice Barton

Fran Floeter

Suzanne Bogner

Woodland Elementary

Kelli Steward

Patty Odom

Jenny Mulvihill

Worden Elementary

Kayla Hendricks

Nelson Elementary

Connie Phelps

Heather Copple

Jeri Cullen

Glen Carbon Elementary

Katie Griffin

Kerri Culkin

Catherine Kent

Goshen Elementary

Jill Schulte

Theresa Riddle

Jacki McCarty

Hamel Elementary

Melissa Keller

Jess Pinion

Kelly Ackerman

LeClaire Elementary

Lisa Allen

Ann Pratte

Jamie Goodman

Midway Elementary

Rachel Gierich

Bobbi Blackwell

Stacy Bras

